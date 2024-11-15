First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $3,034,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.87. 86,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,860. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

