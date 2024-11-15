First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) is Archer Investment Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the period. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marmo Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 81,351 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 148,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NFTY traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $58.04. 4,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $272.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

