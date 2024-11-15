First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 1,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
