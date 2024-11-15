First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $89.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $71.23 and a one year high of $107.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

