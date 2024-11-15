Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Up 29.9% in October

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:FLC opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $17.48.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
