Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Up 29.9% in October

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FLC opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLC. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 153.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 88,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 53,648 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.