Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.71. 4,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 135,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

