FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on FrontView REIT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
In other FrontView REIT news, CEO Stephen Preston acquired 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $66,339.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,213.60. This trade represents a 3,540.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 336,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $6,160,026.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,875,659.84. The trade was a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About FrontView REIT
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
