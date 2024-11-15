FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 2,178 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.8% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,065,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817,037 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after buying an additional 2,309,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NEE stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.