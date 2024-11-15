FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $405.60 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $302.34 and a one year high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $402.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

