FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 93.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $537.80 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.39 and a 52 week high of $544.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.65. The company has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

