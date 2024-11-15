Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Up 29.3% in October

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance
NASDAQ:HTOOW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Fuel Green
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.