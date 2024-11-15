Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Up 29.3% in October

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTOOW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

