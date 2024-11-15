FY2024 EPS Estimate for Alto Neuroscience Reduced by Analyst

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.58). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05.

ANRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. RODMAN&RENSHAW lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of ANRO opened at $4.61 on Friday. Alto Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 619.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

