FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ascend Wellness Reduced by Cormark

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ascend Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Ascend Wellness Stock Down 10.9 %
Ascend Wellness stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Ascend Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.69.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.
