FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ascend Wellness Reduced by Cormark

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ascend Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Ascend Wellness Stock Down 10.9 %

Ascend Wellness stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Ascend Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness ( OTC:AAWH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $141.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Ascend Wellness had a negative return on equity of 66.28% and a negative net margin of 15.47%.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

