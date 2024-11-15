FY2024 EPS Estimates for Natera Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Natera in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.83). The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.65.

NTRA opened at $151.11 on Friday. Natera has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $59,068.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,850,054.26. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,752.37. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,881 shares of company stock worth $3,733,983 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Natera by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,152,000 after buying an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,034,000 after acquiring an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,482,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,194,000 after buying an additional 85,236 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Natera by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,119,000 after buying an additional 269,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

