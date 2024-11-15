FY2028 EPS Estimate for Delcath Systems Decreased by Analyst

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Delcath Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.

DCTH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $694,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

