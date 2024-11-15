Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,917.60 ($24.68) and last traded at GBX 1,594 ($20.51), with a volume of 478356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($20.59).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GAMA shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($28.95) to GBX 2,300 ($29.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,765.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,631.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,517.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,103.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,648 ($21.21) per share, for a total transaction of £98,880 ($127,242.31). Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

