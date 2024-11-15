GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.96 and traded as high as C$36.95. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$36.93, with a volume of 5,695 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDI. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.50 to C$41.50 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$525.63 million, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

