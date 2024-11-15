Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.59. 1,121,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,928,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEVO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday.

Gevo Stock Up 4.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

In other news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $63,779.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,430 shares in the company, valued at $787,859.10. The trade was a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,518.92. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 377,474 shares of company stock valued at $367,007. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile



Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

