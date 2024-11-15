Gevo’s (GEVO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gevo’s FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.94.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 84,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $63,850.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,573,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,189.84. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $63,779.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,859.10. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,474 shares of company stock worth $367,007. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

