Global Ports (LON:GPH) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.86). Approximately 196,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 196,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.04).

Global Ports Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £231.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 269.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,695.67.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

