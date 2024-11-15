Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockport Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

