Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Insider Diego Martin Pestana Acquires 320,000 Shares

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) insider Diego Martin Pestana acquired 320,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

Diego Martin Pestana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Diego Martin Pestana acquired 263,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$13,150.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Diego Martin Pestana purchased 1,115,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$55,750.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Diego Martin Pestana bought 2,500,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Down 9.1 %

Golden Arrow Resources stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.13. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

