Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by BluePointe Capital Management LLC

BluePointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,104 shares during the quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,998,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,300.80. The trade was a 1.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,400 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

