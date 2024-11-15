Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 724,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 640,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $300,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,858,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,901,788.80. The trade was a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,491,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

