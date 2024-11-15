Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.51 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.70 ($0.65). Approximately 1,237,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,303,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.20 ($0.66).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is currently -80,000.00%.
About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
