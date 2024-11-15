Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.51 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.70 ($0.65). Approximately 1,237,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,303,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.20 ($0.66).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GSF

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.99. The company has a market cap of £256.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,037.70 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is currently -80,000.00%.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

(Get Free Report)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.