Gouws Capital LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 5.4% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Visa stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.54. 1,051,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,976,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.60 and a fifty-two week high of $312.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.44 and its 200-day moving average is $275.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

