Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Grail in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Grail alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grail

Grail Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GRAL stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Grail has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Grail

In other news, major shareholder Chun R. Ding acquired 7,629 shares of Grail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $103,144.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,503,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,369,415.60. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 123,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $1,730,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,507.22. This represents a 16.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,829 shares of company stock valued at $757,298 over the last ninety days.

Grail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.