Great Portland Estates Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90 (LON:GPE)

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

GPE stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 297 ($3.82). 1,806,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 339.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 352.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 288.19 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 457.40 ($5.89). The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Dan Nicholson acquired 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £10,944 ($14,083.13). Also, insider Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.48), for a total transaction of £25,362.24 ($32,637.04). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,174 shares of company stock worth $1,277,021. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

