Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Trading Up 21.2% – What’s Next?

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Free Report) was up 21.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 134,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 609% from the average daily volume of 18,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

