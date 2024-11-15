Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.15. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.45.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.
