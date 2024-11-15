GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 2,057 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $592.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.42 and a fifty-two week high of $609.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $570.38 and a 200 day moving average of $553.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.