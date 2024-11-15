GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 143.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,778 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,482,048.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,514.54. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.5 %

ChampionX stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.38. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.50 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

