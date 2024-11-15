GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,316 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,535,000 after acquiring an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 148.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 10.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in REX American Resources by 61.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 39,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 440.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 70,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.94.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. REX American Resources had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

