GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,021 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000.

In other news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $4,402,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $6,428,801.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,600. This trade represents a 66.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,961 shares of company stock valued at $15,592,994. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $119.19 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.54, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

