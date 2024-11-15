GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 9,938 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 612.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 303,038 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 76.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 671,144 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 203.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 92,848 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 170.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $8.36.

Insider Transactions at FutureFuel

In related news, CEO Roeland Polet bought 10,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

