GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.2% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

RPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.