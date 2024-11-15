Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.44 and traded as low as C$40.35. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$40.35, with a volume of 3,200 shares changing hands.

GCG.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$901.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.42.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

