Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.44 and traded as low as C$40.35. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$40.35, with a volume of 3,200 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GCG.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.
