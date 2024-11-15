Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.19 EPS

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($2.19), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $314.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.21 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GRDN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,913. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRDN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardian Pharmacy Services news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. purchased 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,996. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

