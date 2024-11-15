Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($2.19), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $314.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.21 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Guardian Pharmacy Services stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,695. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Insider Activity

In other Guardian Pharmacy Services news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. bought 35,714 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,996. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRDN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

