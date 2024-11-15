Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HASI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $27.54 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.26%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,469.61. This trade represents a 6.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 77.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

