Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

NYSE SHW opened at $388.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $264.54 and a 12-month high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

