Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 277 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 355.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $63.85 and a 1-year high of $75.71.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

