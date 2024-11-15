Harbour Investments Inc. Has $985,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 227.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in General Dynamics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $292.42 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $243.87 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

