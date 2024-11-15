Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

NYSE:HMY opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.