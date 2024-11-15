Haverford Trust Co Acquires 22 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $849.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $454.71 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $804.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $724.97.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

