Haverford Trust Co Acquires 613 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,130,000 after acquiring an additional 941,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after buying an additional 1,199,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Copart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Copart by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,035,000 after buying an additional 598,566 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Copart by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

