Haverford Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

