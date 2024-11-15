Haverford Trust Co Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,097.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $782.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,000.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,035.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $780.95 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

