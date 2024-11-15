Haverford Trust Co Has $849,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

ENB opened at $43.10 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

