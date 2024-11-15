HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Price

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NextCure stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. NextCure has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 328,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NextCure by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextCure by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

