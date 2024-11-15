HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Price

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 328,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NextCure by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextCure by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.
